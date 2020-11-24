Ubisoft gives discount on PC promotion on Uplay

Ubisoft has also entered Black Friday. The producer promotes its main games on its official store, the Ubisoft Store, such as The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and even the recent Watch Dogs Legion.

Although the platform only has PC games, you can find many of these games on sale on other platforms, since PSN and Xbox Store also offer Black Friday promotions. Other online stores also offer early game promotions, such as Origin and Green Man Gaming.

Check out the main offers:

Assassin’s Creed: Pack Animus – From R $ 1,059.99 to R $ 243.80 (76% off)

Assassin’s Creed Unity- From $ 59.99 to $ 9.00 (84% off)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe – From R $ 89.99 to R $ 29.70 (66% off)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – From R $ 89.99 to R $ 27.00 (69% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – From R $ 179.00 to R $ 44.75 (75% off)

Valhalla Legion Pack: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion – From R $ 399.98 for R $ 331.99 (17% off)

Watch Dogs Legion – From R $ 249.99 to R $ 187.49 (25% off)

Discounts are exclusive and will run until December 3 at the Ubisoft Store. But consumers who, until November 29, add the Watch Dogs Legion game to their cart, will have an additional 20% discount on the total purchase price.

Check out more offers on the Ubisoft Store.



