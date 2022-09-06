Ubisoft Forward will talk about Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbits and Skull and Bones

Ubisoft is preparing for its annual Ubisoft Forward demo event, in which, according to preliminary previews, some of the most important features are Skull and Bones, Assassin’s Creed and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. With the show launching in just a few days, the publisher is now hoping to whet interest in the games by announcing that almost all of its flagship IP addresses will be present and accounted for.

Recently, Ubisoft has been rather quiet about upcoming game releases. However, with Ubisoft Forward 2022 scheduled for September 10th, chances are good that all the big openings are just saved for the event itself, so that Ubisoft games eventually become the talk of the town, especially with long-awaited games like Skull and Bones Appearing.

While Ubisoft hasn’t offered any real details, its new preview trailer for this year’s Ubisoft Forward prominently features three major franchises: Skull and Bones, Assassin’s Creed and Mario + Rabbids. It’s also worth noting that only the pre-demo of Assassin’s Creed didn’t seem to focus on a specific franchise entry, instead clips from various AC games were shown. This may not mean anything, but it is quite possible that Ubisoft is preparing not only for one major disclosure of Assassin’s Creed.

On the other hand, reports from some Ubisoft game development studios confirm that several Division games will also be demonstrated during Ubisoft Forward this year, in particular, Heartland and Resurgence. With such an impressive set of Ubisoft IP addresses presented at this year’s Forward exhibition, it seems that the publisher may try to take over the entire news cycle on its own.

Interestingly, earlier this week there was a leak of The Division: Heartland store page, which revealed some tidbits of information about the game earlier than expected. It is quite possible that during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher wants to officially release various store pages for its future products, giving fans and the media wider access to information related to these games. It will also strengthen Ubisoft’s engagement with the community, as many people will visit its websites to learn more.

However, one project that definitely won’t appear on Ubisoft Forward this year is the alleged Ubisoft Blade game. The publisher came out and officially denied that this game is in development in any capacity, putting an end to this particular set of rumors early on. Fans, no matter what, have something to expect, and the expectation will not take long either. The Ubisoft Forward 2022 release is scheduled to air on September 10 at 12:00 pm Pacific Time.