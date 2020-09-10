Ubisoft Forward September 2020: time

The event will take place this September 10 with news about games like Watch Dogs Legion and “some surprises”. We tell you how to see it.

Ubisoft has everything ready for the new episode of Ubisoft Forward to begin, its digital alternative to the traditional conferences that, as promised at the end of its first celebration, we were going to have more episodes this year 2020. That time has come. This September 10 we will know the latest news about the next Ubisoft games, so we are going to tell you how to watch the live digital conference online and the exact times depending on the country in which you read us.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward presentation online and live

First of all, what are we going to find in this Ubisoft Forward? If this Wednesday it was confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla advanced its launch from November 17 to 10 to coincide with the opening day of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (Watch Dogs Legion will also premiere its version of Xbox Series that day), this Thursday at 21:00 (CEST) we will know what other “surprises” they have prepared in the French house, just as they themselves have promised.



