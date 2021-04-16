Ubisoft Forward: event will be held on June 12 inside E3

Ubisoft confirmed, on Thursday (15), that the next edition of Ubisoft Forward will be held on June 12, Saturday. The event is part of the E3 2021 program, which takes place in digital format between 12 and 15 June.

The company took the opportunity to launch a special page for the event. It was confirmed that at Brasilia time, Ubisoft Forward will be held at 4pm. Despite this, the developer has not yet released what news will be shown at the opportunity.

The company had already confirmed its presence at this year’s E3. In addition to it, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Take-Two and others will also disclose their new titles during the fair.

In the first edition of Ubisoft Forward, which took place last year, the company showed confirmations about games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Might and Magic: Era of Chaos, Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

