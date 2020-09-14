Ubisoft explains why it’s now called Immortals Fenyx Rising

The development of the video game underwent changes since its announcement at E3 2019, so they made some decisions about it.

Gods & Monsters was the surprise of Ubisoft Quebec during the conference that the French company offered at E3 2019. The creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey decided to continue exploring the mythology of ancient Greece, but they opted for a different approach and intellectual property brand new. However, 12 months after the project was uncovered, development has evolved in new playable directions. Thus, its creators have ended up renaming the title Immortals Fenyx Rising. In an interview with MeriStation, director Scot Phillips explains why.

“Near the end of 2019 we knew that we would have more time to work on the game, so all the directors and employees, as well as“ all the developers around the world ”, had the opportunity to experiment and take their time with the video game. From then on, Scott explains, they set about evaluating what they wanted to do with the narrative, the visuals, and the gameplay.

More focused on its protagonist

“We had to make a lot of changes to those three aspects, and as we adjusted them, it became clear to us that we wanted to focus intensely on Fenyx, the protagonist [who can be a male or female character]. We wanted to rethink what this game is about, and that’s where the name change came from, to put more emphasis on Fenyx than on the gods. ”

Immortals Fenyx Rising will go on sale on December 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, although it will also have an improved version for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Ubisoft has already confirmed that all those who acquire the product in this generation will be able to update to the improved version at no additional cost, a line that the French have followed with the rest of the intergenerational products they are developing (Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, etc).



