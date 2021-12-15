Ubisoft Employees Question Their NFTs And The Negative Reactions They Generate

Ubisoft Quartz begins its journey in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, but it will be extended to other sagas of the company. The controversy over NFTs, digital objects that are sold and that have a certificate of exclusivity, does not seem to be going away in the coming months, rather the opposite. Ubisoft Quartz is the project that the French company has announced regarding these objects, which will debut first in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. However, as published by Kotaku, the developers have expressed their concern internally. Some employees wonder if the bad press they’re getting is worth it.

Some employees are concerned

“I still don’t understand what ‘problem’ this is going to solve,” wrote an employee. “Is it really worth the (extremely) negative publicity this will generate?” Another worker asked. “How can you look at private property, speculation, artificial scarcity [of the product] and selfishness and then say that ‘this is fine, we are going to translate it into art'”?

A third developer has said that he normally maintains a “positive” approach to company announcements, but in this case he perceives it as something “annoying”. According to Kotaku, Quartz has also raised concerns about its impact on the environment, while certain employees argue that the announcement further damages the reputation of a company that has been on the media for harassment cases that have been produced within Ubisoft.

The Ubisoft Quartz announcement has been met with hostility from users, who have expressed their complaints in comments and in video dislikes. The French firm, however, has not hidden the video on its YouTube channel afterwards, since it was uploaded in this way. This hasn’t stopped the clip from reflecting a flurry of negative responses.