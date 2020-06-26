Ubisoft Disclosures About Internal Sexual Assault Allegations

Ubisoft has made a statement regarding the on-premises sexual assault allegations that have been going on for some time. The company acknowledged that it failed to investigate the claims. Allegations of sexual assault on the company’s executives have been on the agenda for some time.

Ubisoft, a French video game developer and publisher, has made a statement regarding alleged intra-company sexual violence allegations. The allegations of sexual assault are directed to the company’s brand manager Andrien Gbingie, director of rights relations Stone Chin and other unnamed employees. Additionally, this week, Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, announced that he resigned from his post to ‘focus on his personal relationships’. It is claimed that the real reason for the resignation was a relationship Ismail experienced.

Explaining about allegations of sexual violence, Ubisoft accepted that these allegations were inadequate in the research and published a plan on how to act on the subject from now on. The company apologized to all those affected by these allegations, and repeated its commitment to creating an inclusive and safe environment for their teams, players and the community. The company announced that they have launched an investigation into the allegations, with the support of expert advisors from outside the company. According to the results of the investigation, the necessary disciplinary measures are among the information provided by the company.

Gbingie denied the allegations:

Andrien Gbingie, one of the victims of sexual violence charges, responded to her allegations through a post in Medium and denied her allegation that she had committed sexual violence, but Medium later announced that the post had been taken down for the purpose of ‘checking whether it meets community rules’. Stone Chin, on the other hand, has not yet made a statement about the charges against him.

The accusation against Gbingie came from Kathryn Johnston, an experienced manager of Kairos Media. Johnston accused Gbingie of sexual assault. Gbingie, who served in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed and For Honor games, is claimed to have sexually pressured Jonhston using his industry connections. Moreover, allegations of sexual violence against Gbingie are not only about Kathryn Johnston.

YouTuber and former Ubisoft developer Jason Paradise also backed Johnston’s allegations, while former Yogscast employee Hannah Rutherford said that he heard and believed the allegations of sexual assault on Gbingie from other women. The allegations of sexual assault on Stone Chin came from Nutaku, Jay Acevedo and John Sylvester.



