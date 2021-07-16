Ubisoft Directors Are Again Accused of Abuses

Ubisoft has been accused of abuse by its employees for some time now, and even Yves Guillemot, the company’s executive director, has claimed that he would take steps to change this scenario. However, according to reports that are on the net it seems that things still remain the same in the French studio.

Last Thursday (15), some employees filed a formal complaint against crimes of abuse at the court in Bobigny, France, on behalf of the union of computer workers and two former Ubisoft employees.

“The complaint in question places Ubisoft as a legal institution in which sexual abuse takes place, as well as maintaining and enforcing a system in which these actions are tolerated because it is more profitable for the company to keep abusers than to protect employees,” the institution wrote. Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo in a message posted on Twitter and translated by the Kotaku website.

Among those accused of these actions are Serge Hascoët, former creative director of the company, and Tommy Francois, former editorial vice president, who had already been removed from their positions last year. The indictment also points to Cecile Cornet, former head of human resources who “allowed abuses to happen in the company” and even Guillemot – who, although not related to any abuse, is named for being the head of the company in which everything it happens.

By the time this news was published, Ubisoft had not yet officially commented on the matter.