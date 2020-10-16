Ubisoft didn’t want missions to be “like a list” of errands

The Montreal studios claim that interaction with the world is more organic than in previous games. There will be no side quests in Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla (we have already tested it in depth!), Not at least as they were raised in Origins and Odyssey.

From Ubisoft they explained that it did not fit too much with the premise, since the Vikings disembark as invaders, so it is narratively strange that they dedicate themselves to helping Christians. In an interview with MeriStation (it will be released in full on Sunday, October 18), producer Julien Laferriere has also commented that this decision has been made because they wanted to end the idea that the exploration was solved as if it were a list of tasks.

“We tried to eliminate as much as possible the feeling of being on an errand list, the feeling that you spend most of your time doing content missions almost automatically.” According to the producer, this way of proceeding is not as immersive or attractive, so they opted to link the stories in specific story arcs instead of presenting “a series of missions” without ties. “It’s more like an adventure, you will feel connected to the characters and the territory that you are exploring.

This is how World Events are

Ubisoft has modified the structure of side missions and has implemented what they call World Events. “The same designers who worked on the main story had good ideas,” so they placed them in the universe. They define them as “small missions”, which are located at a specific point and at a specific time of the day. Since the creators had creative freedom, all of them could choose “the tone they wanted”, as well as the characters, etc. Some will be fun, some will be sad, and some will be adorable, like the mission where you can recruit kittens.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The PlayStation 5 version will land on the launch day of the console (November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, etc., and November 19 in Spain).



