Ubisoft Describes How Optimized On Xbox Series X / S

Xbox begins a series of articles with developers in which they reveal the secrets and curiosities about their adaptations to the new generation.

The new consoles are already on the market, and although they have arrived with limited stock, many players are already enjoying their favorite video games. Ubisoft, the creators of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, have been among the first to offer an enhanced version on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. Eric Baptizat, from the French company, has shared a few words about the optimization process on the new Redmond machines. He has done it on Xbox Wire, the official website of the platform.

According to Baptizat, “When you play for the first time on Xbox Series X, you immediately notice the benefits of having a constant 60 FPS game. Instantly it feels fluid and comfortable, the whole experience feels better and it becomes a real delight to explore the world and rotate the camera even in the busiest location in the game. As it is, it means that “the responsiveness of your action is instantaneous” and makes everything “feel more immersive.”

Developed when final specifications were not yet known

For Ubisoft, their main focus is “the quality of the experience.” That’s why on Xbox Series X they use “a very sophisticated variable resolution temporal antialiasing to generate a 4K HDR image at a constant frame rate of 60 FPS.” And what were the main challenges when it came to transferring the video game to the new consoles? “It is always fun and challenging to develop on a new console, what people may not notice is that the next generation consoles were created at the same time that we created our game. The challenge for us during production was to use the full potential even though we didn’t know the final shape yet. ”

Baptizar calls Smart Delivery “an amazing transition feature” between generations. After all, “unwanted friction” is mitigated due to technological limitations. In this case, it refers to the reduction of loading times, which provides “a more fluid experience to travel the world”. Of course, there is still a long way to go. “On a progressive basis, Xbox Series X | S will allow us to take a big step forward to fulfill our creative vision.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia.



