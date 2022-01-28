Ubisoft Defends Its NFTs And Says Users Have Not Understood The Concept

Ubisoft: The French company believes that it is not easy to explain, but it thinks that Ubisoft Quartz is beneficial for the gaming community. The controversy of NFTs and blackchain technology continues in 2022, and everything seems to indicate that it will continue in the coming months. Ubisoft Quartz is the French company’s commitment to this type of product, which has triggered a very negative reaction among the gaming community, which mistrusts these new lines of business. In an interview with Finder, Ubisoft’s vice president of strategic innovation, Nicolas Pouard, has pointed to players and said that they have not understood the supposed benefits of NFTs.

“Well, it is a reaction that we had anticipated,” admitted the manager. “We know it’s not an easy concept to understand, but Quartz is really just the first step that should lead us to something bigger, something that will be easier for our players to understand.” Pouard has dropped that it has been the consumers those who have failed to see the supposed benefits of NFTs.

“An opportunity to sell your objects”

“I think gamers don’t grasp what a secondary digital market can offer them. For now, due to the current situation and context of NFTs, users truly think first of all that they are destroying the planet and secondly that they are a tool for speculation”. However, the French company assures that for them it is an “endgame “, which translates to “give players the opportunity to resell their items once they’re done with them or want to finish playing the title. So it’s for them, it’s beneficial, but they don’t get it.

The Stalker 2 is one of the most recent. The developers decided to withdraw their plans regarding NFTs due to the negative reaction that followed the announcement. Pouard has referred to this case: “It makes me sad to see that there is still resistance due to misunderstandings, but I am not sure that we can compare what Stalker 2 was trying to do with what we tried to achieve with Quartz. It is not the same case”.