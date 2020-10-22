Ubisoft Connect will merge Uplay and Ubisoft Club

It will have a universal interface and will begin its journey on October 29, coinciding with the launch of Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Immortals: Fenyx Rising will be some of the video games that benefit from the advantages of Ubisoft Connect, a new platform that will unify Uplay and Ubisoft Club. These titles, in addition to the future Raiders Republic, will share progression regardless of the system. This was announced by the French company in a press release, where it stressed that in the new era of video games, players hope “to be able to play, progress and be in contact with their friends wherever they want.” Its launch? On October 29 on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on the new consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In that regard, the Vice President of Online Services at Ubisoft, Stephanie Perotti, has stated the following: “The next generation of games is much more than a few technological improvements and higher quality graphics. For us, as creators and publishers, it’s about adding greater fluidity and versatility to the experience, to have the freedom to play on the device you prefer and with whoever you most want ”. He adds: “Ubisoft Connect represents our way of delivering a new and seamless experience that not only facilitates the transition between generations and platforms, but also becomes the starting point for new services that further contribute to new ways of enjoying. the games, focused on the player ”.

New loyalty program

It is a universal interface in which users can interact with services and activities of the Ubisoft community. The platform will serve “as a link between millions of players” and is designed to connect with friends and participate in events and activities. It includes a loyalty system between games, with which Units can be obtained to spend on rewards. It also incorporates a news interface and a feature called Smart Intel, which will offer personalized advice “and video recommendations based on gaming habits and activities.” As if that weren’t enough, data on your personal statistics and style of play will be provided.

Building on the launch of the service, Ubisoft has announced that it will be giving away more than 1,000 classic Ubisoft Club rewards.



