Ubisoft Connect: ecosystem will integrate all platforms

Ubisoft revealed on Wednesday (21) that it will integrate all its in-game services in a single and improved global interface: Ubisoft Connect. From October 29th, all players will have access to a state-of-the-art optimized system that will combine Uplay and Ubisoft Club resources in a single ecosystem, allowing members to interact in a more intuitive way.

Ubisoft Connect will be a unique environment to bring thousands of players together through activities, communities, news and more, being brought to PC and consoles to receive new generation titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising and others .

The proposal is to unite enthusiasts through complete social tools, providing events, reward plans, statistics and personal information that can be shared between friends and players from all over the planet.

“A decade ago, Ubisoft was one of the first publishers to expand the experience of players with new services and social resources. We wanted to build on this legacy because in our view there is a global community and all of our consumers should receive the benefits,” said Charles Huteau, creative director at Ubisoft.

The service will also include an adaptive artificial intelligence, Smart Intel, which will recommend actions such as games, news and access to players from their activities performed on Ubisoft Connect.

By the end of October, Ubisoft will launch the proprietary Connect app, which will be compatible with profiles from all platforms, in addition to the current and new generation.



