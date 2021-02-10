Ubisoft becomes the largest 3rd party producer

Ubisoft held today (09) a conference with its investors and revealed very interesting data about its main franchises! With the help of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, she is now the world’s second largest producer, as reported by insider Daniel Ahmad on his Twitter:

According to Daniel, it was the largest third party producer in 2020, and December was the best month in its history, with more than 40 million active users registered over the last quarter. It has also been revealed that his open-world Star Wars game will use the Snowdrop Engine.

Valhalla was the biggest release in the Assassin’s Creed franchise in history, and is already the second best-selling game on new generation consoles, with twice as many active users as Odyssey had registered in the same period of time.

Watch Dogs Legion is the fourth best selling game in the new video games, while Immortals Fenyx Rising is the seventh, also registering good numbers on the Nintendo Switch. In the casual gaming industry, Just Dance 2020 has been the best-selling game in the series for the past 6 years!

A major esports success, Rainbow Six Siege surpassed the mark of 70 million players, with 15 million of them arriving over the past year. The producer was very interested in increasing its catalog of free to play games, and some news will be announced in 2021 in this genre.

