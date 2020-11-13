Ubisoft apologizes to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft apologized for the dialogues in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla containing Ableist (negative discrimination against persons with disabilities) statements. The firm has promised to update the issue in question as soon as possible.

Ubisoft apologizes for discriminatory language

In the tweet shared by Courtney Craven, the founder of the site named Can I Play That, which analyzes games suitable for disabled game lovers, he drew attention to the statements in the description of the character named Eorforwine in the game. In the description, Eorforwine is described as “His face was seriously burned by an accident as a child and now he is afraid that someone will see his distorted shape”.

Underlining that it is unacceptable to mention facial burns in this way in his tweet, Craven stated that it is a shame to come across these expressions while playing the game with his girlfriend, who is the victim of burns and who has lived ashamed of scars for years.

The company, which responded to the said sharing, apologized about the issue and guaranteed that the statements in question would be removed in the nearest update. However, he did not share any information about when the update will come.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft was under scrutiny after numerous allegations of attacks and harassment against its employees.



