Ubisoft Apologizes For Anti-Disability Language Used

Courtney Craven, the owner of a game site, stated that a character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla used discriminatory language in the description. After Craven’s statement, an apology came from Ubisoft.

We see that the new generation consoles are starting to hit the markets. Xbox Series X / S; PS5, on the other hand, made its debut in the USA and some limited countries, although not in our country for now. With the release of the new generation consoles, we saw that many games were released. One of these games, Assassins Creed Valhalla, made by Ubisoft, has received positive reviews in general, but the description of a character has led to reactions.

Courtney Craven, founder of a game site Can I Play That ?, revealed a statement about the game that might be troubling. In a statement in the description of the character named Eorforwine in the game, it is stated that our burning character is afraid of showing his damaged face and therefore he quenches his anger with explosions of violence.

The way the character is described is wrong

Craven said in a statement he made on his Twitter account that the way the character is defined uses discriminatory language against people with disabilities. “It is absolutely unacceptable to talk about facial differences in this way. Saying that playwrights have to do better by handling the character differently, ”Craven received a return from Ubisoft with this statement.

Ubisoft apologizes and says the problem will be resolved

After this incident brought up by Craven, a statement came from Ubsifot. Returning to Craven from Assassin’s Creed’s official Twitter account, Ubisoft said, “Thank you for drawing attention to this – we apologize for using this language inadvertently discriminatory against the disabled. “We will remove this statement in the next update.”

Since it is a story-based game in general, Ubisoft, which may encounter problems in dialogues, encountered similar problems in previous games and tried to solve it quickly.



