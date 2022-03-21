Ubisoft Announces Scalar, A Technology That Will Take Advantage Of The Cloud

Ubisoft: The French company promises that games developed with this tool will even be able to do without patches. Ubisoft Scalar is the new technology from the French company focused on cloud gaming. It is a native tool that works in streaming and is used to develop video games. Using this software, games will harness the power and flexibility of cloud computing, which will be applied to Ubisoft’s graphics engines. The goal is to limit players’ hardware dependency.

Developed by Ubisfot Stockholm together with Massive, Redlyx, Bucharest and kyiv, Ubsisoft Scalar has set itself the goal of “establishing a new game development framework focused on creating the ideal game design and experience”, while facing to the traditional limitations of the production of this kind of entertainment. According to the developer, this will benefit both the developers themselves and the users.

Stability and optimization

Ubisoft Scalar is built on a microservice architecture, which places all traditional graphics engine components and systems independently in the cloud. We refer to artificial intelligence, sound or physics, for example. All this in contrast to closed “single processor” systems. According to the press release, titles that make use of these tools will “leave behind many limits” and offer “vast virtual worlds” with “really complex” environments.

Scalability is one of the design philosophies that is combined with services on demand. “This optimization extends to compute-intensive tasks stored in cache systems that are distributed globally, thereby eliminating the need to re-perform previously executed calculations.” They add that cloud computing will even allow new features to be added without interrupting game sessions, which means the end of patching as we know it.

Ubisoft Scalar will work in the company’s studios “whose projects require cloud capacity.” In fact, the developer from Stockholm is working on an IP that will take advantage of Scalar “to the fullest”. They will reveal more information about the game in the future.