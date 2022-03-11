Ubisoft Announces It Has Been Cyber Attacked! A Reassuring Statement About Personal Data Received

The giant name of the game world, Ubisoft, described the crashing problem in its services last week as a ‘cyber security incident’. The company has pledged that no user data has been compromised.

Recently, when the cyber attacks in the world reached the line stage, Ubisoft also faced a big problem. There were problems with accessing almost all the services of the company, and players faced problems in many games, including Rainbow Six Siege. Today, important news came from Ubisoft on this subject.

In the statement shared on its website, Ubisoft defined this problem, which occurred last week and whose source was unknown at that time, as a “cyber security incident”. The company stated in the statement that the problem continues to be investigated and assured about a subject that users are curious about. Ubisoft’s statement was as follows:

“No player’s personal information was accessed”

“Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cybersecurity incident that caused temporary disruptions to some of our games, systems and services. Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precaution, we have initiated a company-wide password reset. We can further confirm that all of our games and services are operating normally and that there is currently no evidence that any player’s personal information has been accessed or disclosed as a byproduct of this event.”

Although Ubisoft assures the players that their personal information is not accessed, it can be very important to take precautions individually in such cases. If you are a member of Ubisoft and you have not activated the two-factor authentication feature yet, you can take your security to the next level by activating this feature.