Ubisoft and Tencent work on new Assassin’s Creed mobile

During the last financial results conference, Ubisoft confirmed that it is working with PUBG Mobile’s Tencent on a new Assassin’s Creed game for mobile devices, with plans to take it later to desktop consoles.

According to analyst Daniel Ahmad, who published the news on his social networks, the title of the Assassin’s Creed franchise will use Unreal Engine 4 and is being made to arrive initially on cell phones and smartphones, with the possibility of being launched soon afterwards for video games. table and PC. So far, there is no information about the mechanics and narrative of the game.

The Ubi initiative is part of a dense project to attract new players and increase audience reach, with strategies to invest massively in the free-to-play bond market and with new IPs to be unveiled this year 2021, also continuing its main franchises across multiple platforms and bringing AAA games to mobile devices.

Daniel Ahmad also reported that in 2021 and 2022 Ubisoft will support new content for The Division 2, in addition to prioritizing the launch of the Avatar title over the Star Wars game it has been working on.