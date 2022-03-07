Ubisoft and Take-Two Also Announced Stopping Game Sales in Russia and Belarus

Reactions to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continue to come from the gaming and technology industry. After many companies, two giants Ubisoft and Take-Two also announced that they will block the sales of games in Russia and Belarus.

As you know, the most important agenda item in the world for almost two weeks is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After the operations initiated by Russia, governments and companies from all over the world announced many sanction decisions ‘to shake Russia economically’. Numerous organizations from technology companies to game companies were involved in these sanctions and reaction statements in a short time.

While giants such as CD Projekt RED, EA Games, Activision Blizzard and Epic Games from the gaming world announced that they stopped operations such as game sales in Russia, two more industry giants joined the list. Take-Two and Ubisoft announced that they will stop sales of games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Take-Two and Ubisoft games will not be sold in either country

Ubisoft said in a statement that it has stopped sales and installations of games in Russia and Belarus, citing the “ongoing tragedy in Ukraine”. Although there is no clear explanation as to whether all game sales, physical and digital versions, have been stopped, sources point out that the sale of both versions is prohibited.

Take-Two, on the other hand, made a similar statement and stated that it ended all game sales, installation and marketing activities in Russia and Belarus due to the occupation. It was also announced that this decision applies to all companies under the umbrella of Take-Two, such as Rockstar Games and 2K Games.

With these explanations, gamers in Russia and Belarus will no longer be able to buy popular game series such as Assasin’s Creed, Far Cry, GTA, Red Dead Redemption; They will not be able to install.