Uber Will Produce Customized Electric Taxis in Partnership With Arrival

Uber: Arrival is a British startup that is revolutionizing the strategy of major vehicle manufacturers, prioritizing highly automated microfactories over assembly lines. It has just announced a partnership with Uber to produce electric taxis with a focus on driver comfort.

With production scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2023, the companies are working together on the design of the vehicle, which should be ready by the end of this year. Uber drivers were invited to contribute to the creation process, to ensure that the new cars are “customized” according to their needs.

In addition to ensuring more comfort for drivers, who spend hours daily behind the wheel, the idea is to use in the manufacture, resistant materials and easy to clean. Other specifications include a foldable front passenger seat to accommodate extra luggage and a panoramic glass roof.

Uber’s electrification plans

The initiative is in line with Uber’s plans, announced last year, to become a fully electric mobility platform: by 2025 in London, 2030 in North America and Europe, and globally by 2040. In this sense, the American multinational launched recently Uber Green, which allows passengers to opt for an electric vehicle at no extra cost; and drivers, a lower service charge.

Arrival cars may be among the options for Uber drivers wishing to migrate to trams, especially in London, where they are eligible for the so-called EV Assistance, which offers incentives within the company’s “Clean Air Plan” initiative, launched in 2018, currently with an amount of resources to support drivers that reaches £ 135 million, more than R $ 1 billion.

Uber has yet to disclose when Arrival cars will be officially made available.