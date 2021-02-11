Uber to consider Bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption

Just yesterday, Twitter’s announcement that it is considering buying Bitcoin, Mastercard’s announcement that it will provide cryptocurrency support, General Motors’ statement that it will evaluate Bitcoin acceptance, Amazon’s digital currency preparation and America’s most established bank, BNY Mellon After he announced that he would enter, another important news came from Uber.

Speaking to CNBC, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said they will consider accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from customers. Stating that they will do so if they see a benefit or need here, the CEO noted that they do not consider using Bitcoin as a reserve asset as a company.

Uber has also been a member of the stable cryptocurrency project Diem, led by Facebook, since October 2019. Diem, previously called Libra, is also expected to be released in 2021.