Uber: things are returning to normal, Passengers increased

Uber has announced that March is the best month ever. Trip numbers have almost returned to pre-epidemic levels. As Covid-19 vaccines become more accessible, things are “back to normal” for vehicle-seeking companies like Uber.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber’s “mobility” business, which includes vehicle recall reservations, had its best month since March 2020, when the epidemic hit the USA hard. Overall, Uber experienced the record for March when total gross bookings reached the highest level in the company’s history.

Passenger numbers almost returned to pre-epidemic levels

Uber food delivery service continues to be strong even in times of these epidemics. According to the notifications made to the WSJ, the company cannot keep up with courier requests.

Since Uber is scheduled to report its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 in early May, this report is thought to be somewhat unusual. However, it is predicted that talking about the record-breaking months could help raise the stock price.

At the same time, this situation, the increase in demand, is expected to help the company get more drivers and delivery vehicles back on the road. Of course, if we assume that the coronavirus epidemic does not continue to rise rapidly in the USA once again.

Uber aims to determine the new roadmap in a more planned manner and increase its value in the market, along with some positive situations it is experiencing.