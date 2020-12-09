Uber shook hands for the sale of flying taxi unit

Uber announced a while ago that he had met with California-based Joby Aviation for the sale of his unit named Elevate, which works on the flying taxi service. It did not take much time for the parties to agree on the sale. Uber has confirmed that Elevate will be sold to Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation is currently building electrically powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically. Buying Elevate enables Joby to access Uber’s application infrastructure. With this acquisition, it becomes possible to integrate ground and air transport services through the applications of Uber and Joby. Joby is expected to serve by air transport vehicles from 2023.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said: “We were very proud to be collaborating with Uber Elevate last year. Today we are even more proud that they have joined the Joby team. ”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi commented on the agreement with Joby: “This agreement gives us the opportunity to deepen our cooperation with Joby, the undisputed leader of the industry in its field. We look forward to their transformational mobility solution reaching our millions of customers. ”

Uber has not disclosed the details of the deal for the sale of the flying taxi unit. However, Joby announced that it will receive an extra $ 75 million in investment from Uber. Uber also sold off its self-driving car unit in a similar deal.



