Uber sells its flying car business to startup

Just a day after selling its autonomous car subsidiary to Aurora Technologies, Uber also decided, on Tuesday (8), to divest its flying car business, Elevate, sold to Californian startup Joby Aviation, in a transaction described by the parties as an “expanded partnership”

In a press release, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the agreement is aimed at deepening the already existing partnership with Joby “to accelerate the path to the market for these technologies”. The agreement between the two companies also provides for Uber to invest $ 75 million (R $ 384 million) in Joby Aviation.

Founded in 2016, Uber Elevate worked, until the beginning of this year, with the prospect of launching autonomous air taxi services in Los Angeles, Dallas and Melbourne in the USA in 2023. Joby is a startup focused on vehicle manufacturing and development personal airplanes of the VTOL type (vertical takeoff and landing), designed for taxi services.

According to the joint statement, the VTOL aircraft developed by the California company will be fully electric, of the “zero emissions” type, will have capacity for four passengers and will reach a range of up to 241 km, at a speed of 321 km / h. When in service, Joby can use the Uber app to operate its fleet.

The future of Uber

The asset sale reveals Uber’s intention to cut costs to become profitable, a target promised to investors by the end of 2021. After recording a loss of $ 625 million (R $ 3.2 billion) in the last quarter, the company still suffers the impacts caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which caused an 80% drop in travel last April.

In the race for profitability, Uber announced in May to cut thousands of jobs and close or merge 40 offices. Now, it is focusing all its efforts on its main food delivery and passenger transport platforms.



