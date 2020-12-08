Uber sells autonomous car project and gives up

After a lot of effort, high investments and years of research, Uber decided on Monday (7) to sell its autonomous car operation, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to Aurora Innovation, a Silicon Valley startup. The deal also involves an investment of US $ 400 million (R $ 2.04 billion) made by Uber in the technology company.

ATG is being sold for US $ 4 billion (R $ 20.4 billion). Supported by Amazon and Sequoia Capital, Aurora is a manufacturer of sensors and software for autonomous vehicles founded in 2017 by Canadian engineer Chris Urmson, considered one of the pioneers in the development of robotic vehicles.

Uber’s investment will ensure a 26% stake in Aurora’s capital, which currently employs 1,200 people. In addition, the CEO of the urban transport company, Dara Khosrowshahi, will sit on the startup’s board of directors. The deal will also give Aurora access to Japanese automaker Toyota, which had invested in ATG.

Paying to go out of business

According to the newspaper Estadão, Uber is paying to get rid of the autonomous car business that, after overtaking Google and Tesla in the race for the development of “robotáxis”, ended up suffering a serious setback in 2018, when one of its cars killed a woman who was crossing the street in the USA.

Another serious issue arose when Uber was sued for technology theft by Google, alleging that the design of its autonomous car, the Waymo, had been copied by ATG. With that, what would be a solution for the transportation company (getting rid of drivers) ended up becoming a huge financial and legal headache.

Finally, an issue that must be taken into account, according to the São Paulo newspaper, is the coronavirus pandemic that caused a great loss of revenue, since social isolation takes people off the street, causing losses that reach 80% in some cities.



