Uber Runs A Condition For Cryptocurrency Payments!

Uber, the transportation network company serving around the world, may be ready to accept cryptocurrencies. Today’s statements say that this can only happen on one condition. So what’s the deal with Uber? Will Uber start accepting cryptocurrencies?

Uber Cryptocurrency Payment

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber will start accepting cryptocurrencies “at some point”. But the San Francisco-based company will only add such an alternative payment option once crypto becomes more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Bitcoin’s huge energy footprint has been a major hurdle for investors’ wider adoption. Tesla suspended payments in its flagship cryptocurrency last May due to persistent climate concerns. However, it should be noted that the share of sustainable energy in the Bitcoin mining industry has now risen to 58.5%, according to a January survey published by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC).

However, Tesla continues to hold nearly $2 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. When it comes to institutional adoption, Khosrowshahi rejected the idea of ​​adding cryptocurrencies to Uber’s balance sheet last September.

Are Altcoins Acceptable?

Can stablecoins or near-zero carbon footprints be used for payments? For now, Uber does not take kindly to this idea. This may be because they see the cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole. In the future, Bitcoin miners are expected to switch to much more environmentally friendly energy. Chinese bans brought clean energy use up to 60%. In the future, states will need to obtain their energy from cleaner sources in line with their carbon emission targets. Of course, this will also reduce the carbon footprint of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The largest cryptocurrency is at over $43,500 at the time of writing. Although the price exceeded the level of 45,800 in the last 24 hours, the record inflation data from the USA brought hard sales. While it is in the safe zone for now, Bitcoin may be waiting to attack again.