Uber Reveals Interest in Offering Cryptocurrency Payments

Uber: Some giant companies in the market have already started accepting payments via cryptocurrencies and, soon, the Uber ride service should also start accepting them. The revelation was made by the company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, in an interview with Bloomberg this Friday (11).

Khosrowshahi said that it is a matter of time before the app offers the payment option, however, he also said that the current moment is not right. One of the problems is that the most popular currency, bitcoin (BTC), relies on natural resources that can harm the environment.

Cryptocurrencies Coming Soon

“We are talking all the time. As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive and more eco-friendly, I think you will see us leaning a little more towards cryptocurrencies,” the CEO said during the interview.

In addition, he also cited brokerage fees, which can be considerably high for small race payments. Therefore, cryptocurrency payments are not yet active on the Uber service.