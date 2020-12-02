Uber purchases delivery service Postmates

Postmates, the food and grocery delivery platform, is acquired by Uber for $ 2.65 billion. With this acquisition, the two companies will form the second largest delivery platform in the USA. Doordash is at the top of the category in question.

In the statement made by Uber on the subject, it was stated that Postmates will continue its activities as an independent brand with its face towards the end user. Postmates’ infrastructure will be integrated into the Uber Eats platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic is among the factors influencing Uber’s acquisition of Postmates. The decrease in urban transportation due to the epidemic seems to have prompted Uber to such a choice. It should also be noted that Postmates is a more popular and more popular brand in some parts of the USA than Uber.

Uber aims to further the current success of Uber Eats with Postmates. According to the company’s latest financial report; Revenues of the mobility unit, which includes passenger transportation, decreased by 53 percent, while revenues for the delivery unit increased by 125 percent. This increase makes sense for Uber to open the pouch for Postmates.



