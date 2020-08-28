Uber Promo arrives in the city of São Paulo

After Rio de Janeiro, Uber chose São Paulo to launch the Uber Promo, a racing option that offers discounts on trips requested during times of less demand.

According to the company, the launch aims to offer the user lower rates and, thus, help to avoid crowds during peak hours. A lower value would serve as an incentive for users to choose alternative times to leave.

The new mode is available for trips with UberX drivers. To be entitled to the discount, just select the Uber Promo alternative when calling a car through the app – always remembering that this option is only active during off-peak hours.

Pandemic times

The launch is part of the company’s strategy to adapt to the arrival of the new coronavirus to the routine of large cities. One of the company’s first measures was to temporarily disable the Uber Juntos modality, which allows for shared travel, and to launch supermarket shopping delivery services (Cornershop) and documents (Uber Flash), in addition to the taxi category (still restricted to the city) from Sao Paulo).

Attracting users to its travel app is part of Uber’s strategy to minimize, in pandemic times, the 29% drop in its revenue for the months of April and June, compared to the same period last year. It is the biggest drop in revenue since the company went public in May 2019.

The loss recorded in the semester hit the home of $ 1.8 billion – even so, the performance was better than the same period last year, when Uber lost more than $ 5 billion. The user base has also shrunk by almost half in this pandemic, compared to the same period in 2019: from 99 million to 55 million. On the other hand, revenue from the UberEats app doubled with the quarantine, reaching $ 1.2 billion.



