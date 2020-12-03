Uber preparing to dispose of flying taxi unit

Uber is negotiating with Joby Aviation to dispose of its flying taxi unit. While the news about the sale of the unit named Uber Elevate was brought to the agenda by the Axios site, no statement has been received from Uber yet. However, it is stated that the sale may become official within a few weeks.

Joby Aviation had previously agreed to work with Uber on flying taxi services. Although Uber Elevate previously provided helicopter service in New York, this service was suspended after the coronavirus outbreak began.

Uber seems to have chosen a safer route for short-term profitability. The company announced that it has reached an agreement to purchase the delivery service Postmates this week. It seems to wait many years for autonomous flying taxis to become a reality.

Uber aims to strengthen its financial structure with more concrete services such as Postmates instead of futuristic projects such as the flying taxi. It is said that the company may also dispose of its unit working on driverless automobile technologies.



