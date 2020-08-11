Uber Pass: subscription gives discount travel

Uber announced on Tuesday (11) the launch of the Uber Pass subscription plan in Brazil. The service grants discounts on travel through the app and free shipping on orders at Uber Eats or delivery of goods through Cornershop, at the price of R $ 24.99 per month. Payment also entitles you to preferential service through the tool’s support channels. The Uber Pass is available to all users in the country on the Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile app.

Uber Pass subscribers will receive a 10% discount on all trips made on UberX, the cheapest mode of racing, in any city in the country. To attract interested parties, Uber will grant a free trial month to users who hire Uber Pass in the next 30 days, in addition to a 10% discount on an Uber Eats order.

The subscription plan also entitles you to free delivery on all Uber Eats orders over R $ 30, and on all supermarket orders made by Cornershop over R $ 100 – Cornershop is a supermarket delivery service integrated with Uber and Uber Eats apps in the last month, available in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Salvador, Recife, Goiânia and Campinas.

The subscription of the plan can be made through the application itself, and payment is made by credit card. The renewal is done automatically every month. The user can cancel the Uber Pass subscription at any time, without charging fines.

Uber Pass has existed in the United States since 2018. There, the plan costs US $ 24.99 per month (about R $ 134 in the current quote), and entitles you to 10% discounts on UberX, UberXL and Uber Comfort , 15% on premium travel, plus reductions on Uber Eats.



