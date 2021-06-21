Uber Now Owns The Cornershop Shopping Delivery Startup

Leonard Manson
Uber: On Monday (21), Uber announced the acquisition of the remaining 47% stake in Cornershop, a Chilean supermarket delivery startup. The purchase shows that the company is increasingly investing outside the main transport sector.

The full acquisition comes nearly two years after Uber acquired a majority stake in Cornershop. Currently, the delivery service is available in Brazil, USA, Canada, Peru and Colombia.

“Uber already owns about 50% of Cornershop and we saw that working together can generate great results. One example is our operations in Brazil in 2020, where we became a leading player”, said Oskar Hjertonsson, CEO and founder of Cornershop.

On Twitter, the executive highlighted that the business needed to operate as a single company to unlock the full potential of the partnership. So he says he’s proud that the startup has become an essential part of Uber’s global strategy.

