Uber may be forced to give shares to drivers and couriers

A plan announced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US capital market regulator, on Tuesday proposed that application-based technology companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash offer financial compensation to their temporary workers. in the form of corporate actions.

According to the rules proposed by the SEC, equivalent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, app drivers and deliverers, largely responsible for keeping the American economy warm during the pandemic, could receive up to 15% of their remuneration in equity interest of companies for which they provide services.

The issue of how to define informal economy workers, or freelancers, has been the subject of heated debates and legal and regulatory disputes. The SEC’s new proposal aims to improve job security and compensate employees for building the gigantic growth of that economy.

SEC’s proposal

In a press release, SEC President Jay Clayton says that “Labor relations have evolved along with technology, and workers participating in the ‘gig economy’ have become increasingly important to the continued growth of the American economy. generally”.

The SEC’s proposal, which also changes the rules on issuing bonds, to make it easier for app companies to issue shares to their workers, will be available for public comment for 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

It remains to be seen whether the new SEC president, chosen by President-elect Joe Biden, will continue the proposed pilot plan.



