Uber launches prepaid cell phone plan for drivers

Uber launched, on Thursday (21), a prepaid cell phone plan for drivers and couriers of the company. The novelty offers several benefits to users, including the use of the Uber Driver app to receive and fulfill orders without spending the data franchise.

Entitled Uber Chip, the mobile phone service of the American startup uses the Surf Telecom network and also entitles you to use the Waze navigation application and WhatsApp in an unlimited way, not to mention the internet plan whose franchise is 9 GB per month .

According to the company, Uber’s prepaid cell phone plan includes unlimited calls to fixed and mobile phones from all operators and anywhere in the country, using code 41 (TIM), in addition to 100 free SMS per month. There are other advantages, which vary according to the user category in the Uber Pro program.

For the CEO of Surf Telecom Yon Moreira, the partnership with the transport app will generate several opportunities for both companies. “We developed a cell phone plan focused on Uber’s partners and, therefore, we believe that this partnership brings enormous potential to expand Surf’s customer base across Brazil,” he commented.

Now available in São Paulo

Initially, Uber Chip will be available only to Uber partners in the city of São Paulo, in quarterly plans that cost from R $ 60 (or R $ 20 per month) to R $ 150 (or R $ 50 per month), depending on the user level in the Uber Pro program.

Hiring can be done in the “Uber Pro” section of the Uber Driver app, where all the plan management takes place. There is an option to pay by credit card, debit card, prepaid card and bank slip.

According to the startup, the plan is expected to be marketed throughout Brazil this year.