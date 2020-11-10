Uber is down for drivers and passengers this Tuesday

Those who hoped to call or offer rides on Uber this Tuesday morning (10) faced an unexpected situation. Due to an instability of the platform, the services were inaccessible in several cities in Brazil – and the application simply “fell”, having not yet returned to normal. As a result, according to the online monitor Downdetector, hundreds of complaints were registered as of 8:30 am – reaching 350 at 12:30 pm.

According to Olhar Digital, on the home screen, an alert is displayed for the absence of cars available in the access region, as well as drivers, unable to connect to the app, are unable to accept new races. After repeated attempts, there was a connection with a single professional.

Those who hoped to call or offer rides on Uber this Tuesday morning (10) faced an unexpected situation. Due to an instability of the platform, the services were inaccessible in several cities in Brazil – and the application simply “fell”, having not yet returned to normal. As a result, according to the online monitor Downdetector, hundreds of complaints were registered as of 8:30 am – reaching 350 at 12:30 pm.

According to Olhar Digital, on the home screen, an alert is displayed for the absence of cars available in the access region, as well as drivers, unable to connect to the app, are unable to accept new races. After repeated attempts, there was a connection with a single professional.



