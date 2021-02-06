Uber Flash: service is available in more cities in Brazil

As of this Friday (5), Uber Flash will be available for all cities in Brazil that have the presence of Uber. Before, the modality, which is exclusive for sending items and orders, worked only in some cities in the country, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and Salvador.

The service was developed in May 2020, the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, with the objective of contributing to the new mobility demands that have emerged in urban centers in the context of Covid-19. Last year alone, more than a million items were shipped via Uber Flash.

A survey of users of the app showed that the most sent items are gifts, flowers, food, documents, clothes and keys. The option was also widely used on holiday dates, as on the last Valentine’s Day, Uber saw a 200% growth in the number of trips.

How to use the service

1. Open the Uber app and tap the icon with a package (“Delivery”)

2. Make sure your item is properly packaged and remember to confirm that the product meets Uber Flash guidelines

3. Select the “Send” or “Receive” option and add the name and phone number of the recipient or sender

4. Enter the item pickup and delivery address

5. When the driver arrives, just drop the item on the sidewalk. If you need to communicate with the driver, just use the chat available in the application.