Uber divest its driverless vehicle unit

Uber is disposing of its self-driving vehicle unit predictably. The company announced that it will be sold to Aurora Innovation, one of the major competitors of the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) in the autonomous vehicle market. Uber will invest $ 400 million in Aurora under the agreement between the parties. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, will also join Aurora’s board of directors.

It would not be wrong to say that Uber paid Aurora to take over the driverless vehicle unit. In the short term, Aurora will benefit from ATG’s expertise in driverless truck studies. Work on robot taxis will start later. Uber will buy this technology from Aurora.

Aurora CEO Chris Urmson said in his statement on the subject: “With the participation of ATG, we have a very strong team and technology at Aurora, our resources have increased. Thus, Aurora has become the company that will offer the technologies that will make transportation and transportation safe. ”

Uber shows once again that it’s focused on increasing its profitability in the short term by divesting its driverless vehicle unit. For this, the company that purchased the delivery service Postmates had previously confirmed that it is in negotiations to dispose of the flying taxi unit.



