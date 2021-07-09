Uber completes 7 Years In Brazil With More Than 1 Million Drivers

Uber is completing seven years of operations in Brazil. The target of controversy upon its arrival, the application changed the dynamics of mobility in large urban centers and, currently, 78% of users who have smartphones in the country have already traveled by car through the application, according to a survey by Opinion Box.

To celebrate the milestone, Uber shared some data about the work developed in Brazil. Operating in every state in the country, the company claims that around R$68 billion were transferred to around 1 million partner drivers between 2014 and 2020.

The company also claims to have paid more than R$ 4.2 billion in taxes and duties. According to Uber, users who use the app more frequently have already surpassed the mark of 5,000 trips in these seven years — the number is equivalent to two Uber trips per day, every day of the week.

In addition, more than 50 service options have already been made available by the company, including Uber Barco in Brasília, Uber Acqua during the summer in Rio de Janeiro and Uber Ice Cream. In 2016, one of the company’s most used services in Brazil was launched, Uber Eats.

Resistance

In 2014, the arrival of the app had great resistance from the taxi drivers across the country. However, a study carried out by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), released in 2017, revealed that the application did not negatively impact activities. In fact, the arrival of Uber in Brazil created a new market, attracting users who did not use taxis, according to the survey.