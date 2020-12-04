Uber asks drivers to prioritize vaccine in U.S.

Transport technology company Uber has asked the United States’ Disease Control Center (CDC) for drivers who partner with the app to be considered essential workers outside the healthcare industry. This means that they would be one of the priority groups to receive the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine, when immunization begins in the country.

According to the Business Insider website, Uber sent a letter to the regulator arguing that drivers guarantee transportation of people, objects and food, including for members of risk groups. The vaccine would allow the work to continue with greater safety, without the possibility of catching or transmitting the coronavirus.

In addition to Uber, companies and representatives from several other sectors have already asked CDC for priority in the distribution of the vaccine. A first version of a recommendation document with the priority groups is under development. In Brazil, a group of prosecutors in São Paulo made a similar request to become a priority at the beginning of immunization.

Difficulties

The worst phase for transport companies during the pandemic was in March, when social isolation reached its most severe point. During the period, Uber use dropped by up to 70% in some cities. The company even launched measures to support drivers and couriers, in addition to requesting selfies to check the use of masks by some passengers in Brazil. On the other hand, the delivery segment has grown considerably in recent months.

For now, according to President-elect Joe Biden, there is still no deadline for the start of immunization in the United States or a priority vaccine for the country.



