Uber and 99 Readjust Payment To Driver To Circumvent Fuel Price

Uber and 99, the main on-demand transport companies operating via application in Brazil, announced readjustments in the payments they make to drivers as a way to mitigate the impact of the increase in fuel prices.

“The increase reviews the earnings of partner drivers and was defined taking into account the maintenance of the platform’s balance, to allow the population to continue having access to a means of transport that is financially viable, safe and efficient. The readjustments will be subsidized by the 99″, says the company.

According to 99, drivers from the cities of Belo Horizonte and Salvador received the adjustment two weeks ago. Now, the measure is valid for another 20 metropolitan regions in the country.

At Uber, the transfer to drivers should have an increase of up to 35% in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, according to CNN Brasil. Other cities in the country should also have similar adjustments.

In recent weeks, rising fuel prices have made it difficult for drivers to work. App users have complained about the shortage of drivers and excessive race cancellations.

The Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp) states that, since the beginning of 2020, 25% of professionals in the city of São Paulo have stopped working for platforms.