Uber Accepts Flight Information For US Service Reservations

Uber announced new options for using the app at airports, accepting flight information in the reservations tool, making it possible to order snacks at restaurants without lines, sending drivers to meet passenger demand based on forecasts, and more.

The services focus on cities in the United States and there is still no information about availability in Brazil.

Speeding up the departure from the airport

In addition to booking a trip 30 days in advance, Uber will adjust the order based on the flight information provided by the customer so that the pilot has access to possible delays or advances. Currently, the initiative is exclusive to Uber Black and Uber Black SUV and is present in more than 20 institutions in the United States.

In addition, app professionals will wait up to 60 minutes after the scheduled time at no additional cost at the entrance to the venue.