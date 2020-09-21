U1 chip in Apple’s expected AirPods Studio headphones

Apple’s AirPods Studio headsets, which have been rumored for a while, are said to house the company’s ultra-wideband U1 chip. The U1 chip to be found in the headphones will be used to locate the Find application.

However, this chip also has functions such as determining the direction of other U1 devices in the environment. Apple previously said that this chip will support new experiences, including devices that will function, such as next-generation digital car switches. When using the AirDrop, this chip did not function much, except that it was detected based on the direction of the device.

The U1 chip is on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. However, we do not see this chip in the 2020 model iPad Pro and second generation iPhone SE. This makes Apple’s plans with the chip a little more ambiguous.

However, the U1 chip is on the Apple Watch Series 6 and will likely be found in AirPods Studio headphones as well. This indicates that the chip will play an important role in Apple’s ecosystem in the future.

The L0vetodream Twitter account, which is the source of the leak, says the U1 chip can automatically recognize the right and left ear positions of the headset. This means that no matter which direction users use the headset, the headset will recognize the placement and adjust the audio channels accordingly.

Moreover, the leak suggests that Apple’s AirTags device, which has been rumored for a long time, will be used to connect different devices on the tech giant’s U1 network.

Images and product photos of AirPods Studio leaked a few days ago. This indicates that the release of the new product is imminent, although nothing has been confirmed. It is said that the headphones will be sold in the US with a price tag of $ 349.



