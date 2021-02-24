U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is safe

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Johnson and Johnson pharmaceutical company was “safe and effective”.

In the analysis published before the meeting, where experts from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will discuss the urgent use of the vaccine on February 26, it was stated that Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, which was tested on 44 thousand people, provided strong protection against disease and death.

The Jonhson and Johnson vaccine, if approved, will be the third vaccine approved for emergency use in the US.

The said vaccine is administered in a single dose.