U.S. Expert: New Mutation May Boost Contagiousness of Corona Virus

In recent days, many scientists have made intimidating statements about the SARS-CoV-2 mutation named D614G. Scientists have suggested that this mutation increases the infectiousness of the virus. US expert Anthony Fauci made statements saying that, unlike some experts, he agreed with what was said about this mutation.

The infectiousness of the virus may have increased:

Speaking to the Journal of the American Medical Association, Anthony Fauci explained that the data they have had indicated that there was only one mutation that allowed the virus to multiply and perhaps have higher viral loads. Fauci said that the D164G mutation may have increased the infectivity of the virus.

The researchers previously said that an increase in the transmission of the virus was not equivalent to an increase in severity. The virus was not becoming more deadly because it could bind to more cells. This only increased the infectiousness of the virus.

According to experts, this mutation can also explain the case leaps in Europe and the USA a few months ago. According to experts, the D614G version of the virus is the dominant type of the virus. A statement was also made from the World Health Organization on virus mutations.

World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said in a press release earlier that “natural mutations” of the virus are expected. Dr. Soumya said that some parts of the virus are more important than others in terms of genetic changes.

D614G mutation was observed in one of these regions. Dr. Soumya, in the same press release, “If there are large mutations in these important parts, this may also affect vaccine development studies.” He made a statement. According to estimates, the D614G mutation can make the SARS-CoV-2 virus up to 10 times infectious.



