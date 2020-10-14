Tzuyu from TWICE, ‘Eyes wide open’ individual teaser

TWICE has released Tzuyu’s individual teasers ahead of their comeback.

After previously releasing Nayeon and Chaeyoung’s individual teasers, in the early hours of Thursday (15/10) we got the next member’s individual teaser, Tzuyu.

In the teaser photo, we can see the beautiful and elegant appearance of Tzuyu with two different concepts.

In the first photo, we will see Tzuyu’s beautiful appearance like an autumn princess, when posing among beautiful flowers.

Whereas in the second teaser photo, Tzuyu looks elegant with a line patterned suit and a monochrome photo concept.

TWICE itself has been scheduled to carry out their comeback with the release of their second full album titled “Eyes wide open” and the music video for “I CAN’T STOP ME” on October 26, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.



