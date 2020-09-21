Tyson Fury sends a strong message to Anthony Joshua

The long-awaited unification bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could come in 2021 if both fighters come out well in their previous engagements and maintain their world titles; the two hope to do it and maybe that’s why they are already heating up the fight from now on.

Fury, WBC heavyweight champion, has yet to close the trilogy against Deontay Wilder, while Joshua must defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev; However, it is known that the promoters of both are confident that they will win and are already working on the long-awaited role to define once and for all who is the best in the division.

And since this was opened as a possibility, the two have been in charge of “heating up” the fight. Recently Anthony mentioned that Tyson was not far from retirement, so this weekend “Gipsy King” responded and launched a challenge to his potential rival.

“He said he would come to the camp, but he didn’t. We wanted some action. We can no longer really take his word for it. If I’m too old and I need to retire, then come and retire me, “he said in an interview for Behind The Gloves.

Joshua will enter the ring next December; Fury does not have a definite date yet, but it is speculated that it will be in February 2021, so in the middle of next year we could see the expected unification fight.



