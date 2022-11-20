Manchester United defender Tyrell Malasia believes that Netherlands striker Memphis Depay will win the Golden Boot of the tournament.

Malasia was chosen by former United boss Louis van Gaal to represent the national team in Qatar.

The young fullback supported Depay to beat all the other elite strikers and become the top scorer on the way to winning the most coveted football trophy.

Malasia’s comments about Depay came as the former United player was closely linked with a sensational return to Old Trafford.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils and Eric Ten Hag are in dire need of a reliable mascot to join the team.

The need for a scorer increased only after Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking interview with Piers Morgan, which is expected to pave the way for his shameful departure from the club.

Depay is one of the names suggested as a potential replacement for the 37—year-old footballer.

Speaking about his country’s prospects at the World Cup and his participation, Malasia said: “It’s really a great achievement [to play for the Netherlands].

“Of course, I think that from the very beginning, when I won my first match for the national team, and until now they [people at home] they are so proud and very happy for me.”

“Of course, he [van Gaal] knows a lot and helps us a lot. He talks to us a lot and he has a lot of experience that young players need to know.”

The United left-back also noted that the experience of the Dutch team will be invaluable for the team if they eventually win the trophy.

Let’s hope that Malasia plays a prominent role in the team and has a huge influence on the fate of his team.