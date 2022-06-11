Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes: Fan reaction

With the arrival in Miami this offseason, superstar receiver Tyreke Hill is moving from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa at the quarterback position.

Hill is one of the best long—range players in the league, and concerns about Tagovailoa’s arm strength could potentially threaten this important aspect of his game.

During the last episode of his podcast “It had to be Said”, Hill was asked the question: “Who has the strongest hand? U Tua or Pat Mahomes?”

Hill acknowledged that Mahomes has a stronger hand, but then said Tua is more accurate than his former QB from Kansas City.

“As for accuracy, I’m going to Tua all day,” he said.

The NFL world reacted to Hill’s statement on Twitter.

Several fans mentioned some of Hill’s notable falls that led to Mahomes’ interceptions last season.

“This man had 5-7 balls in his hands, and in the end he got an INT for Pat. What a fucking clown,” one of them wrote.

“Bro really just said that he would rather play with Tua than Mahomes. The best proof that money just goes to your head. September is getting more interesting by the minute,” another added.

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins earlier this offseason. He earned Pro-Bowl honors in each of his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs, including four seasons under Mahomes.

Hill and the Dolphins will not play against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2022 regular season.