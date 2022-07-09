Tyreek Hill o Tua Tagovailoa: this is his last year to show what he is capable of

With a vastly improved offensive line-up at their disposal in 2022, there is quite a lot of pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to succeed in the upcoming season.

Newly signed wide receiver Tyreke Hill has consistently defended his new quarterback from critics, but he believes this is the last year of Tua, who has established himself as a reliable starting quarterback in the league.

“You know, in the NFL, you’re only given two or three years to become a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first—round draft pick,” Hill said during a recent episode of his podcast. “And if you don’t succeed over the years, then that’s cool, man. So basically, they’re going to include Tua in this. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s capable of.”

Hill is confident that Tua will take advantage of this opportunity.

“There will be a lot of people who will take back their words for what they said about [Tua],” he said. … Reporters, analysts, trolls on Twitter. [Tua] I’m going to sit there and eat my popcorn.”

The Dolphins stayed with Tua despite some ups and downs in his first two seasons in the NFL. But with improved talent at almost every offensive position this offseason, the former No. 5 overall will have to get results if he wants to keep his starting position.

Perhaps Hill can help Tua gain consistency in the pass game as a new option for the No. 1 reception.